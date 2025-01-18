Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It is rumoured that we are in the process of signing a midfielder from Gateshead, Rob Elliot’s former club, and a centre back from Milton Keynes.

At the same time Scott Lindsey seems intent on demolishing the club he fist-pumped for last year by putting in a bid of £500,000 for Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

All will be revealed soon I hope, but surely we can’t afford to sell any more players at the moment, can we?

Apparently, Football Manager has run a simulation which predicts this latest raid by MK, and if it becomes reality will make it four ex red devils on their playing staff, in Laurence Maguire, Liam Kelly, Jay Williams and Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.

If Football Manager was to be believed, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy would be off to MK Dons

The rumoured midfielder from the ‘Heed is Regan Booty, whilst the defender from MK is Jack Tucker, who joined MK Dons from Gillingham in 2022. So far, he has made 81 appearances for the League Two side but he hasn’t featured since MK’s 1-0 loss to Port Vale, back in October 2024. In the 2024/25 campaign he has made just nine first team appearances. Nice to see though that the MK author of this rumour sees it as a step up for Jack.

Thursday, January 16. For the first time in my life, I settled down to support a Welsh team against an English one. The teams being Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town. Why? In the vain hope that the Hollywood superstar team would prevent the Shrews from leapfrogging above us in the league.

In the end it wasn’t to be and the English side went above us on goals scored thanks to a 2-1 win. One of the “stars” of Deadpool and Wolverine, ex-Red Devil Ollie Palmer wasn’t in the Wrexham squad, and the other one, Paul Mullin, only came on as a second half substitute with little effect.

That is definitely the last time I will commit an act of treason in order to try and gain an advantage for the club I love. From now on, it is what we do on the pitch and the terraces and seats in the stands that will decide our fate.

That brings me to the game against Burton Albion which was being labelled as a must win game by a lot of our supporters.

I did not feel that was the case at the beginning of the game but at half time, with Crawley trailing by a disputed goal to nil, I was happy to concede it had certainly become a must not lose contest. Happy to say that we managed a draw, thanks to a wonder of a strike by Tola Showunmi, and that we should really have gained the win with a little more accuracy and confidence in front of goal.

As far as the transfer rumours go, Rushian came on as a substitute in the second half so that one has hopefully been laid to rest, but there was still no sign of the white Pele in the playing squad so that might go on until the window has closed at the end of the month.

Rob tells us that Ronan Darcy has a problem with his legs at the moment and isn’t far off a return to action. I really hope that is the case and that his return to playing is for us at Crawley Town rather than for anyone else.

Although it may appear that the bottom four are beginning to drop off the pace needed for safety, a couple of wins on the road against Stockport County and Mansfield, currently in sixth and tenth places respectively, could be the start of the Great Escape music starting to be heard around the Broadfield stadium once again.