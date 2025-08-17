Thoughts of a lifelong fan: We were expecting a Crawley Town performance to be proud, and that is what we mostly got

Before I share with you all what I thought of the game against Swansea City I have just watched the second round draw, If we had won in Wales, we would have had Ball 11, been first out of the bowl and been drawn at home to Bristol City, whom we beat in the third round of the FA Cup in 2011/2012 at the Broadfield Stadium.

They had David James in goal, but he couldn’t stop Matt Tubbs scoring his 17th goal of the season which sent us on to the fourth round away to Hull City. Alas, we did not beat Swansea City last night, but if we had not had Gavin Holohan sent off in the 83rd minute I am convinced that we could have taken the game to penalties. It wasn’t to be, and they scored again in added on time to make the score 3-1.

Before all that however, the day started well with travelling Red Devil supporters gathering in the Cross Keys Pub from half three on, until they all made the short trek to what is a beautiful stadium just north of the city centre.

Crawley fans such as Lloyd and Lauren from Leeds, Alf and Scouse Dan from Liverpool, Darryl from somewhere in darkest Wales all together with those who had made the journey from West Sussex united in supporting the team and club they all love. Were they expecting a win? Probably not, but they were expecting a performance to be proud of, and for the most part that is what they got.

New loan signing Kaheim Dixon | Picture: Kyle Hemsley/CTFC

All the statistics went in the championship side's favour, including alas the only one that matters, but for me there were signs of the team starting to gel together, despite Conroy and Scott not being in the match day squad. Will Heater, the 18-year-old goalkeeper, who recently signed after being in the Foundation team, was rewarded with a place on the bench and Jack Roles and Max Anderson started the game as did Joy Mukena.

In my opinion, we displayed the Noli Cedere spirit throughout, both on the pitch and in the stands for the most part. However, we do have an element of younger impatient fans who need to look up the definition of support. Tinpot and proud we may be, but some of the chanting and abuse levelled by some at the team and/or individual players does go beyond the limit.

Super Scottie Lindsey said, in his after-match interview words to the same effect, so it’s not just a supporter, starting his 70th year watching the Red Devils, who thinks there is a right and proper way to support the team.

I joined in the singing of the National Anthem and was somewhat taken aback at the home fans retaliating by booing but I didn’t join in the one about how they feel about their farm animals as I knew, from trips to Wrexham, that the home fans would join in as they delight in their reputation of being animal lovers, even if it is somewhat exaggerated. Last moan from me must be that there are over 200,000 words in the English vocabulary other than those that begin with F and C.

Several away fans stopped us after the game to wish my son and I good luck for the rest of the season and we reciprocated as all real sports fans should. Game over, we live on to play another day, not in the Carabao Cup 2025/2026, but most certainly in the League.

Onto Crewe and another example of grit and determination almost gaining a point against the club at the top of the table. The only statistic that didn’t go in our favour was the only one that really counts. A 1-0 defeat which would have seen us go bottom of the premature table if it hadn’t been for the 5-0 thrashing of the other CTFC at MK Dons.

The performance only lacked a goal in the Alex net and was much appreciated by the travelling fans, many of whom had attended the Swansea game earlier in the week. Three people who weren’t there on Tuesday, was a young lad Harry Ball and his Mum and Dad. Harry lives in Crewe, supports Port Vale but plays as Crawley Town on his computer.

Good on you Harry, perhaps one day you can make it to the Broadfield. The other Harry, McKirdy that is, has a chant now and we have a very exciting player in Kaheim Dixon, on loan from Charlton Athletic plus Danny Cashman in the running for a starting place. Keep the faith and Noli Cedere.