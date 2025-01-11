Thoughts of a lifelong fan: What are Reds' prospects for the rest of the season?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With no game this week, because of our 4-3 defeat to Lincoln City in the second round of the FA Cup, I think it is probably best to look back over the past and forward to the future in order to properly assess where we currently are and what our prospects are for the rest of this season.

Let’s go back to 2022/2023, the season of our survival prior to the season of ultimate triumph at Wembley. When Super Scottie Lindsey came to Crawley Town on January 11, 2023, with us lying in 20th place in league 2, and after16 league games, the same number that Rob Elliott has been in charge of, we had dropped to 22nd place and had taken just 16 of the 48 points available.

In the remaining six games we won two and drew two which secured us a place in League 2, finishing just one place above the relegated Hartlepool and Rochdale. Now, as everyone knows, if we drop to 22nd this year we will be relegated back to League 2, from which we were promoted last year. In Rob’s first 16 games we won one fewer than we did under Scott, but sit one place higher in 21st place than we did when we escaped relegation but because it’s four down from League 1, we find ourselves one place below safety.

We obviously need to improve if we are to stay in League 1 and I feel that with a few fresh faces in the next three weeks coupled with a much needed “reset”, as asked for by Robbie himself, it is very much still in our own hands. In this window we have transferred out Jay Williams to MK Dons and Scott Lindsey, but have signed Ben Radcliffe from Derby County.

In addition, Southampton have recalled Cameron Bragg and we have brought Anthony Papadopolous back from Maidstone United, where he has scored five goals in 15 appearances. Whether rumours about other departures actually become fact is pure conjecture at this time, but as long as we end up with a squad that want to play for the shirt and the fans there is every chance that we can stay up.

That starts at home on January 18 at home to Burton Albion, but before then both Burton and Cambridge United faced tough away games against Stevenage and Blackpool, that is until the weather intervened, postponing those matches and leaving the bottom of the table frozen, as it were, at least until next weekend.

The one game played in EFL 1 on Saturday saw Steve Evans’ Rotherham United defeat Bolton Wanderers 3-1 taking them to 13th place and safely away from the dog fight in which we are involved. I understand there are some more incoming players likely to arrive before our next match against Burton Albion and hopefully no more outgoings of key players.

Away from this year's concerns 14 years ago on Monday, January 10 saw non-league Crawley Town defeat Robbie Savage and Derby County 2-1. On the Saturday before the game Gareth (now Sir) Southgate returned to Crawley, where he was brought up, to do a vox pop in the Town Centre, whilst Robbie Savage attempted to interview our manager and players at the Stadium.

He was at the time a member the Derby first team squad and thus was, politely, refused entry. We went on to win 2-1, through goals from Craig McAllister and Sergio Torrrrresssssss. Happy memories, of which I’m sure there will be many more.