Three Bridges 0, Crawley Town 5: Cashman and Tshimanga shine in friendly win over neighbours

Crawley Town defeated Three Bridges 5-0 on Tuesday night in their second pre-season match.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Lindsey selected a strong starting line-up and his side started the half brightly, with new signings Reece Brown and Danny Cashman drawing out good saves by the Bridges’ keeper.

Gavin Holohan was the next to have an effort saved, after his backheel flick headed goalwards, only to be clawed out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holohan then again found himself in a shooting position after a wonderfully weighted through ball from Cashman; however, Holohan struck his effort straight at the keeper.

Kabby Tshimanga scores one his two goals for Crawley Town against Three Bridges | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

The Reds took the lead just past the half-hour mark, as Brown looped a ball over to Dion Pereira, who went down after a tussle. The ball broke to Kabongo Tshimanga, who struck a low shot off the leg of the floored Pereira and into the net.

Five minutes after the first, Crawley doubled their lead. Brown and Pereira combined again, with the latter then playing through Tshimanga, who coolly slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Crawley ended the half strongly and continued their dominance as Holohan found himself in the Bridges’ area. He waited until the defender committed a challenge and then unselfishly laid it square to Brown, who sealed a strong opening 45 from the EFL side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the break, Crawley made a wholesale of changes, Josh Flint, Charlie Barker, Ben Radcliffe, Periera, Max Anderson, Brown and Tshimanga all made way for several trialists – including Mandela Egbo and Raphael

Araoye – and Harry Forster, Jack Roles, Louis Flower and Ade Adeyemo.

The Crawley dominance carried on after the break; however, the side struggled to break down the Bridges’ defence.

Adeyemo had a curling effort parried away after some good work, just before a trialist weaved through, before his shot just missed the target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Davies and Holohan were replaced at the hour mark by two trialists.

Crawley eventually found their second-half goal with 5 minutes to play. Roles broke through the defence and squared the ball to Louis Flower, who tapped home.

With two minutes to play, Roles turned from provider to scorer, after some great work by the impressive Adeyemo, who played Roles in, and he fired a low shot into the corner to seal a positive night for Scott Lindsey’s men.

Crawley’s next test is local side East Grinstead on Saturday afternoon.