Three Bridges advance in FA Trophy after nail-biter

Bridges started on the front foot and went ahead after eight minutes, the first of three excellent finishes. A corner by Brannon O’Neill was played back to Curtis Gayler, who gave Lewis Greene no chance with a thunderous finish from range.

Four minutes later another O’Neill corner found Billy Irving in the centre of the goal and his header proved equally difficult for Greene and his defenders.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And by the nineteenth minute, it was three. Bryan Villavicencio played a beautiful pass out wide to the excellent Gianni Ashley, who brought it down superbly before flashing the ball to the near post, where Kieron Pamment applied the finish.

Three Bridges advanced to the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy after a nail-biting 3-2 home win over Hullbridge Sports on Tuesday evening, writes Alf Blackler. Picture by Eve Gilbert

Two minutes after that, a rare Hullbridge attack saw Darius Ghinea produce a fierce drive that was pushed away by Leo Anderson pushed but the rest of the first half seemed to be about how many the home side could score, as Callum Donaghey, Pamment and Gayler all had efforts cleared at the last moment.

But what a difference a half makes. The visitors made two half time changes, with one of them – Anisius Lewis – finding himself unmarked in front of goal to meet a cross and head home in the 52nd minute.

Hullbridge suddenly looked a half decent side and Bridges had to rely on occasional breaks. Pamment’s wayward header from a Gayler cross was the nearest they came to bring sighs of relief for the home supporters.

After 81 minutes Hullbridge’s efforts paid off as free kick from out wide was claimed by Emmanuel Folarin.

Nerves were being shredded as George Smith didn’t connect well and left Anderson a simple save as the referee indicated five additional minutes.