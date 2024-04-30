Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Bridges and Chichester City were both away from home in their play-offs having finished in fourth and fifth spots – but both showed that league placings count for little in these knockout games.

Chichester’s win was against particularly long odds – their hosts Ramsgate had finished TWENTY points above them in the league and were going for the title until the final day.

Jamie Crellin’s Three Bridges came from a goal down to beat Sittingbourne in their semi-final in Kent – to earn a place in Friday night’s final.

Chris Harris gave the hosts, who finished a place above Bridges in the play-off places, the lead on 22 minutes – and they still had the advantage with 20 minutes left.

But Ibrahim Jalloh levelled from the spot and NoelLeighton fired the winner in the 87th minute, leaving Bridges 90 minutes from a place in next season’s Isthmian premier division.

Standing in their way are Miles Rutherford’s Chi City, who looked to be heading for extra-time or penalties with the game goalless after a superb effort against the Rams – only for sub Mo Jammeh to pop up with an 88th minute winner.

Three Bridges will be at home for Friday night’s final.

Chichester City pictured at Merstham earlier in the campaign | Picture: Neil Holmes

In the SCFL premier division, Newhaven and Eastbourne Town will meet in the final on Sunday.

Robbie Keith gave the Dockers the lead in their semi at Crowborough, who equalised through William Puffette. With no further goals it went to spot kicks and Newhaven, who finished fourth in the table, a place below Athletic, won the shootout 5-3.

They will face Eastbourne Town in Sunday’s final, Town having beaten Hassocks 2-0 in their semi. James Hull got both goals in the first half.

In the SCFL Division 1 semi-finals, Seaford were too strong at home to Selsey. Tyler Capon ad Callum Connor scored to put them 2-0 up within 10 minutes and Ryan Knight made it 3-0 in the second half before Selsey pulled one back through Evan Harris.

