Three Bridges announce groundshare arrangement with Forest Row

Three Bridges Football Club and Forest Row Football Club have announced a groundshare arrangement has been agreed for the 25/26 season.

Having previously played at Oakwood and East Grinstead Town, from August 2025, Forest Row will now have full use of the 3G pitch facility and clubhouse at Jubilee Field for all their first team’s league and cup fixtures.

Three Bridges Chairman Paul Faili said the talks had been ‘constructive and positive’ from the start.

He said: “From the initial conversations we had with Forest Row, it was clear that Andy (Willis) and Grant (Hearn) had a huge ambition for their football club and a passion to push them up the non-league ladder but were in need of the facilities to do this. This is something that Three Bridges can now offer, but it was important to us that any groundshare agreement was done with a football club that aligns with our principles and values.

“Since day one, conversations with Forest Row have been open, constructive and positive, and having received the green light from the Football Foundation and Sussex FA, we were more than happy to enter into an agreement that will benefit both parties.

“Of course, there will be a financial contribution from Forest Row as part of the groundshare agreement, with this being set aside for continued improvement and maintenance of the 3G pitch and facility for current and future users, including the local community of Crawley.”

Elliot Benton, incoming Forest Row Chairman, said: “We are thrilled to announce our new ground share arrangement with Three Bridges Football Club and would like to extend our thanks to Paul and the team for their incredible support so far. We believe the facilities at Jubilee Field perfectly align with Grant and Andy’s playing ethos, providing the ideal foundation for continued success in the upcoming season.

“Following the club’s most successful season ever, with promotion to the SCFL Premier, this positive change marks the beginning of an exciting new era for the club. It reflects the ambition we all share and positions us perfectly for further achievements.”

As part of the groundshare agreement, Three Bridges and Forest Row will play each other in a pre-season friendly ahead of the 25/26 season, with a date to be announced in due course.