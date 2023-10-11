BREAKING
Three Bridges beat Chichester – defeats for Hastings, Broadbridge Heath and Burgess Hill

Three Bridges went six points clear at the top of the Isthmian south east division with a 1-0 win over Chichester City – on a night when Broadbridge Heath and Burgess Hill Town slipped to defeats by the same score.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Oct 2023, 07:49 BST
Noel Leighton struck in the 56th minute at Nyewood Lane – where Chi City are playing home games for the first half of the season – to earn the points for Three Bridges and condemn City to their first league defeat of 2023-24.

At Broadbridge Heath, the Bears lost 1-0 at home to East Grinstead, whose winner came just before the hour from Ryan Green.

SCFL round-up – wins for Crowborough, Roffey, Little Common and Haywards Heath.

Broadbridge Heath in action against Herne Bay last weekend | Picture: BBH FCBroadbridge Heath in action against Herne Bay last weekend | Picture: BBH FC
Broadbridge Heath in action against Herne Bay last weekend | Picture: BBH FC

Meanwhile Dean Cox’s Hillians went down 1-0 at Horndean, who nabbed a winner on 18 minutes through ex-Bognor player Tommy Scutt.

In the Isthmian premier, Hastings lost 4-1 at Hornchurch, that after taking the lead six minutes before the break though Sam Okoye.

