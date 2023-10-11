Three Bridges beat Chichester – defeats for Hastings, Broadbridge Heath and Burgess Hill
Noel Leighton struck in the 56th minute at Nyewood Lane – where Chi City are playing home games for the first half of the season – to earn the points for Three Bridges and condemn City to their first league defeat of 2023-24.
At Broadbridge Heath, the Bears lost 1-0 at home to East Grinstead, whose winner came just before the hour from Ryan Green.
Meanwhile Dean Cox’s Hillians went down 1-0 at Horndean, who nabbed a winner on 18 minutes through ex-Bognor player Tommy Scutt.
In the Isthmian premier, Hastings lost 4-1 at Hornchurch, that after taking the lead six minutes before the break though Sam Okoye.
