Three Bridges boss says there's still 'plenty to improve on' despite blistering start to the season

Three Bridges manager Jamie Crellin is happy with the start his team has made so far this season, but says there are still things they can improve on.

So far this season, Bridges have scored 18 goals and only conceded four in their first four games of the season, winning two out of two in the Isthmian League South-East and progressing to the first qualifying round of the FA Cup.

“We’ve started well,” said Crellin. “Without being disrespectful to the teams we’ve played, the teams we’ve played, with what we want to achieve this year, we expect to win those kind of games.

“If we want to be taken seriously this year, then the games we’ve played is the kind of games we expect to win, especially as they’ve all been at home, except for East Grinstead, but it’s very early doors, we’re moving in the right direction, we still got plenty we can improve on, but we couldn’t have asked for much more out of the four games we’ve had.”

Crellin puts the success so far this season down to a number of things. He said: “We had a good pre-season, managed to keep the majority of the squad together from last year, didn’t lose any to be honest, which was a massive help. The pitch is obviously done and a full pre-season on that, which has been lovely.”

It is hard for Crellin to pick any players who have stood out so far. “It might sound cliche, but what’s been nice is we haven’t relied on a superstar,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of players chip in with a lot of the goals. We’ve signed a lad from Step six, which is almost like park football who’s come in and been unbelievable, Ade (Adeyinka). The whole group has been tremendous. It would be harsh for me to sit here and single anyone out.

“What’s also been nice is that we’ve done that without a recognised number nine. We’ve obviously got Noel Leighton injured, he due back in about four weeks, who scored 45 goals for us the year before last, then we signed Dan Perry in the summer, and he picks up an injury in pre-season, so we’ve actually played those four games without a recognised number nice, so that’s been the most pleasing thing for me. We’ve still manged to all chip in as a group without a recognised number nine or a recognised out-and-out striker.”