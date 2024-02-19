Three Bridges draw a blank against Sussex rivals Littlehampton Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bridges will probably feel that they should have done better as they failed from the penalty spot and played a third of the game against ten men, but whilst the positive was a clean sheet in Jordan Brown’s debut, the negative was a fourth successive game in which they failed to score!

A drive by the Marigolds’ best player Nodirbek Bobomurodov was easily held by Brown , whilst a good move ended with Thomas Butler’s effort being well blocked. Dave Herbert blasted a free kick over and Bobomurodov should have done better after some sloppy defensive work by Bridges, but it was the visitors who almost broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time when an instinctive overhead kick by Nabeel Ghannam went just the wrong side of the near post.

Brannon O’Neill shot wide as the second half opened, although he would probably have been ruled offside anyway, but four minutes into this period Kevin Rivera was felled in the box. Up stepped the normally reliable Ibrahim Jalloh, but James Binfield saved his spot kick and then also blocked Jalloh’s folllow up.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture: Eva Gilbert

A pull back by Dion Jarvis on Ghannam just after the hour led to a second yellow card for the Littlehampton full back, but Bridges failed to take advantage and in fact Bobomurodov could have made it even worse for the visitors when his shot was diverted onto a post.

A game short on quality sadly but a point was an improvement on some of Bridges recent outings.

Bridges Man of the Match - Harvey Woollard.

Bridges are at home to third placed Lancing this Saturday and next Tuesday (27th) they travel to newly promoted Horndean.

