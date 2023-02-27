A late goal earned Three Bridges a precious point on a bumpy pitch that did neither side any favours, although Hythe Town will wonder how they didn’t manage to make it 25 points from their last nine games.

The home side currently sit at the top of the form table, but like the visitors they found it tough to play much attractive football on such imperfect playing conditions.

Hythe certainly had the better of the first half with a series of corners and long throws, but it was Bridges who came nearest to opening the scoring on the half hour when Gianni Ashley managed to squeeze the ball through to Kieron Pamment, who was denied by the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leo Anderson made three excellent saves to deny Shad Ngandu, Johan Caney-Bryan and Marvin Hamilton, but Steve Phillips also had to be alert to save at the feet of Curtis Gayler.

Action from Three Bridges v Burgess Hill Town earlier in the season. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Bridges started the second half looking more positive, so it was ironic that Hythe went ahead after 51 minutes when Frannie Collin’s corner was met at the near post by the head of LIAM SMITH.

But Hythe failed to move on from there and were frustrated by a resolute Bridges back line. There were half chances at both ends before Billy Irving put the ball into the danger area after 88 minutes. The ball cannoned around the goalmouth before Camron Lawson drove it goalwards only for it to hit three Hythe defenders being one of their attempted clearances went past Phillips for an equaliser that stunned home and away supporters alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there was almost a dramatic winner when Irving’s cracking 30 yard volley went just the wrong side of the post. But that was probably asking a little too much in a game that won’t stay long in the memory.

Bridges Man of the Match - Joe Tennent.

Bridges are at home to Ashford Town this Saturday and away to Haywards Heath next Tuesday evening (7th March).

Hythe: S.Phillips, S.Itauma, M.Goldsmith (J.Fregene, 70), J.Steventon, L.Smith, L.Allan, E.Smith (T.Bancroft, 78), M.Hamilton, J.Caney-Bryan, F.Collin, S.Ngandu.Unused Subs. - J.Stirman, M.Williamson, M.Phillips.Booked - Bancroft (87).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad