Three Bridges endue bore draw with VCD Athletic in a game not for the purists

Three Bridges, with Joe Tennant serving a one match suspension and Joe Stone unavailable, changed their formation with skipper Brannon O’Neill acting as an effective sweeper.Kieron Pamment worked his socks off by harassing the VCD defenders into mistakes, while Mitch Bromage looked comfortable in a second rare outing in the Bridges goal. But no one else really got going on a regular basis, although much the same could be said about the home side.Pamment had an effort blocked following intelligent play by Noel Leighton, but the only other note worthy of mention came just before half time when a strangely unpunished challenge on Kevin Rivera led to him being helped to the dressing room by Bridges Secretary Richard Munn!The sparse crowd of just 60 paying customers had little to enthrall them after the break either, although VCD looked the more likely to break the deadlock but could not get past a stubborn visiting defence.Karl Dent came closest for the homesters to produce a fine save by Mitch Bromage, but it was Bridges who almost snatched an unlikely winner after 81 minutes when substitute Conner Collcutt threaded a good ball into the path of Noel Leighton, whose fierce shot was blocked by keeper Jordan Gilmore.A number of free kicks were conceded by Bridges, and Gilmore delivered a few tempting ones into the danger area from the half way line, but the game petered out into a terribly disappointing affair.