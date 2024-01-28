Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Noel Leighton saw two chances go begging in the opening ten minutes whilst Rob Hutchings fired wildly over for the visitors, but after eighteen minutes came a moment that was almost magical as home skipper Brannon O'Neill saw keeper Kieran Magee off his line and tried an audacious shot from inside his own half only to see it drift just wide!

After 26 minute though Bridges were awarded a penalty when Nabeel Ghannam threaded the ball through to Ibrahim Jalloh, who was tripped in the area by the onrushing Magee. Up stepped JALLOH himself to put Bridges in front from the spot.

The second half began in mush the same style with Ghannam and Leighton both denied, whilst the ever influential O'Neill set up a chance for Jalloh, whose shot hit his own team mate Billy Irving on the line!

But after 55 minutes a delightful low cross by Ghannam was firmly sent into the back of the net by JALLOH for his and his side's second.

For some reason Bridges seemed to take their foot off the pedal and Chichester began to put some dangerous moves together and earned a penalty of their own when Mo Jammeh's cross saw a foul in the box to allow JOSH CLACK the opportunity to reduce the arrears from the spot after 69 minutes. Within three minutes though they were behind again as a Billy Irving long throw was nudged on for GHANNAM to fire home his first goal for Bridges.

Leo Anderson had to make two fine blocks as City refused to quit, and there were nervous moments for Bridges when CONNOR CODY headed home from a cross to the far post in the 88th minute.

The five added minutes failed to produce an equaliser, and with virtually the last action of the game Tresor Difika almost added a fourth for the home side but was denied by an excellent Magee save.

Bridges Man of the Match - Nabeel Ghannam.

This Saturday Bridges travel to Sheppey United and next Tuesday evening (6th February) they are at home to promotion chasers Cray Valley PM, who currently have a 100% away record from their nine League games on the road.