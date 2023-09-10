Three Bridges enjoy emphatic FA Trophy win against Beckenham Town after a poor start

Three Bridges pulled off a stunning second half display as they beat Beckenham 5-1 in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Having started poorly for the second time at this ground in the space of two weeks, Bridges ran out comfortable winners in the end with no doubt a lot of positive half time chats by the visiting management team.

It took Beckenham just three minutes to take the lead when the impressive Anthony Adesite cut inside and drove wide of the helpless Mitch Bromage. And the home side looked the more likely to get the next goal as Bridges spent too long on the ball and were reduced to a glut of back passes.

When they decided to be positive, Kevin Rivera saw a good effort diverted over the bar whilst Camron Lawson forced Nick Blue to a good save. Bridges defended well to keep out a free kick from Bradley Ryan, whilst Adesite was just wide and there were a few more decent opportunities wasted by Beckenham.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Just moments before the half time whistle though, Bridges unexpectedly found themselves level when Rivera rose to meet Brannon O’Neill’s corner with an excellent header. At the start of the second half, he was denied a second by a brave block by Blue, but the pattern was now set as Bridges were far superior in the second period.

Rivera set up Noel Leighton to put Bridges in front ten minutes into this dominant phase, and it was another Rivera pass after 70 minutes that set up Lawson for a beautiful volley beyond Blue.

Mitch Bromage was forced to make a great diving save to keep out Freddie Nyhus’ free kick before Blue hauled down Ethon Archer in the box in the 82nd minute to give O’Neill the task of netting from the ensuing penalty. And three minutes later a terrific long ball down the flank by Tresor Difika found the irrepressible Rivera, who once again was the provider for Leighton to add the fifth and earn an away tie at South Park in the next round.

Bridges Man of the Match – Kevin Rivera.

