Three Bridges, having won 2-1 in the corresponding away game earlier this season, completed a rare derby double over East Grinstead, who have had a reputation as something of a ‘bogey’ side to the home team over the years.

And it looked as if that streak might continue in the early stages as Kevin Rivera saw his smart shot hit both the post and crossbar before being cleared, this being followed after thirteen minutes by Tom Cadman poking the visitors ahead when he took advantage of some rather sloppy defending.

Noel Leighton was just wide two minutes later, but it took Bridges until the 24th minute to level when debutant Anthony Adesite laid the ball back for Ibrahim Jalloh to hit a thunderous volley and thus make another claim for Goal of the Season when the awards are handed out at the end of the campaign.

He might even have outdone himself with another blinding effort six minutes before the interval, but this time the post intervened and the sides went in level at half time.

Bridges boss Jamie Crellin. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Bridges stepped up a gear after the interval with Jalloh constantly getting the better of Cameron Reardon, and almost inevitably it was his 50th minute cross that led to Harvey Woollard meeting the ball at the far post to nudge the homesters in front. And it got even better three minutes later when Rivera was fouled in the area, giving Jalloh the chance to net from the spot.

Kiye Martin suffered a knock during this spell and eventually came off looking very distressed, holding both his head and his side, but credit to the Wasps for never giving up and not feeling sorry for themselves. But the game probably turned against them after 72 minutes when Brannon O’Neill threaded a perfect through ball and Leighton ran on to beat Matte Pierson for the fourth.

Pierson often acted in virtually a sweeper role as Grinstead continued to mount attacks with substitute Matt Daniel looking particularly sharp, and after 78 minute they too won a penalty when Jasper Sheik was late with his challenge. Jerson Dos Santos netted comfortably, but his team failed to make further inroads and it needed an excellent block by Pierson’s foot to prevent Rivera from making it a nap hand for Bridges.