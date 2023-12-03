Three Bridges came back from a two goal half time deficit to grab another precious point in an entertaining affair at fourth placed Sevenoaks on a sunny but chilly afternoon.

Sevenoaks looked the more likely to score in the first half, yet it was two mistakes by the visitors that helped towards their lead. Jasper Sheik had already produced two excellent saves, but after nineteen minutes an under hit back pass by Tresor Difika bypassed Billy Irving and left KIERON CADOGAN a simple path through to goal with even Sheik not able to intervene this time.

Bryan Villavicencio, who had a very good game in midfield, saw the chance of a swift equaliser go when his cracking strike was blocked, and there were close calls from Camron Lawson and Noel Leighton too.

But Sheik was again in action to deny Roman Liburd only for more miscommunication by his defenders which led to COREY HOLDER rifling home a beauty five minutes before the break.

The half ended with Kevin Rivera having a shot saved at the near post, but overall Sevenoaks deserved their advantage at this stage. But what a turnaround as Bridges looked sharper and quicker after the break.

Ibrahim Jalloh looked to have won a penalty only to be booked for simulation, but after 58 minutes a goalmouth scramble ended with RIVERA jabbing home, and in the 70th minute more uncertainty, this time in the home defence, saw the excellent HARVEY WOOLLARD rewarded with a deflected effort.

Both sides had winning opportunities with Jalloh only just wide from a free kick and Leighton seeing a header flash wide, but a draw was a fair result for two good footballing sides.

Bridges Man of the Match - Kevin Rivera.

Two tough games coming up for Bridges against teams who have both had F.A.Cup glory this season, even appearing on TV. This Saturday Bridges entertain League leaders Ramsgate and next Tuesday (12th) they are are at home to Cray Valley PM.