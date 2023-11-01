Three Bridges go out of the Velocity Cup

A team second in the Premier Division of the Isthmian League finally proved too big a hurdle as Three Bridges took their exit from the Velocity League Cup at the Third Round stage.

But Bridges could hardly have wished for a better start when Ibrahim Jalloh was felled in the box in less than a minute. Brannon O’Neill’s spot kick was brilliantly parried by Ben Bridle Card, but CAMRON LAWSON tucked in the loose ball to put his side one up.

O’Neill had a header well held before Chatham gained a 14th minute corner, which was met by the head of an unmarked DEAN BECKWITH to level the scores. And five minutes later they were ahead when the excellent BEN ALLEN drove home a stunning free kick from the edge of the goal area.

Bridges weren’t phased however and a great run by JALLOH ended with a stunning drive that even Bridle Card couldn’t stop. But both goalkeepers were in good form with the Chatham keeper denying Jalloh either side of two fine stops by Jasper Sheik to deny Ashley Nzala.

Sheik pushed away a decent effort by Danny Kedwell just after the interval, whilst Bridle Card wasn’t to be outdone as he made an equally good block to frustrate Noel Leighton. But after 64 minutes Allen’s free kick to the near post was gleefully headed in by KEDWELL.

Jalloh fired just over after another exhilarating run, but Chatham at last put daylight between themselves and Bridges as a ball was headed on in the box for KAREEM ISIAKA to net from close range with the Assistant Referee not interested in Bridges’ pleas for an offside flag.

Twelve minutes of added time failed to produce any more goals, and while Bridges were not disgraced, they had to accept that the better team won on the night.

Bridges Man of the Match – Harvey Woollard.

