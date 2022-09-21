Three Bridges ‘got everything they deserved’ in historic FA Cup victory over Lewes

Bridges reached the third qualifying round of the Cup for the first time in the club’s history after soundly beating the Rooks 4-0 at home in a second qualifying round replay.

A double from 19-year-old Cam Lawson and a goal apiece for fellow teenager Kevin Rivera and the experienced Kieron Pamment secured Bridges a date with famous FA Cup giantkillers Hereford at Jubilee Field on Saturday, October 1.

Crellin said: “I knew we had a real chance and I was confident going into the game. I didn’t think it would be that one sided but the boys got everything they deserved.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin celebrates after last night's FA Cup second qualifying round replay over Lewes. Picture by Eva Gilbert

“I’m over the moon. The club deserves moments like this. From top to bottom, there’s so many good people at this club that work tirelessly day in, day out.

“Hereford is going to be a giant test. However we’ll do our homework, as we did with Lewes, set out a plan and anything can happen in 90 minutes.”

Three Bridges have excelled in this season’s cup competitions. Bridges, whose FA Cup adventure began on August 6, have seen off Whitstable Town, Deal Town, Erith Town, as well as Lewes, on their way to making club history.

Meanwhile, Three Bridges have reached the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy after beating Hullbridge Sports. Bridges visit Ashford United in the Trophy this Saturday.

A young nucleus, which also includes 19-year-old Joe Stone and 18-year-old Leo Anderson along with Lawson and Rivera, has helped Three Bridges get off to a decent start in the Isthmian South East. Bridges sit 12th, with six points from four games, but are just three points off the play-offs.

Reflecting on Three Bridges’ start to the campaign, Crellin said: “There is no secret to success. Like with anything in life, it’s hard work.

“We have a vision, an identity we’re trying to create and the boys have been outstanding with their application and willingness to try and implement it.

“We’re nowhere near the finished article, but we have a group that wants to learn and wants to get better.