Three Bridges hang on to survive Beckenham Town comeback
After totally dominating the first half, Three Bridges were perhaps guilty of regarding this as ‘job done’ as Beckenham came back at the homesters after the break and were only denied a valuable point by an Assistant’s offside flag in the last of five added minutes!
Nabeel Ghannam had a shot cleared off the line inside the first twenty seconds and a shot tipped away by Nick Blue after four minutes. But he wasn’t to be denied after eleven minutes when he met a superb cross by Kevin Rivera.
Noel Leighton had a ‘goal’ ruled out for offside soon after, but in the 16th minute a rampant Bridges went two up when Ibrahim Jalloh crossed and Rivera rose to head home.
And it was 3-0 after 34 minutes when Rivera and Jalloh combined to create the space for Leighton to net what seems like his customary goal at present. A good run a minute later though by Steven Townsend needed a good save by Naythen Bryson in ca rare outing for the teenager, but his counterpart Blue then blocked a solid drive by Jalloh.
Bryson made another good block as the second half got under way before Bryan Villavicencio was denied at the last moment. But Beckenham started to take control, and after another good save by Bryson from Finley Roberts, the latter got his team back in the game after 59 minutes following a swift counter attack after a poor Bridges free kick.
Townsend made a brilliant last gasp clearance to deny Jalloh against his former team, but it was a rare strike by the home side, who were then left facing an 88th minute penalty for a foul by Ghannam. Roberts duly dispatched the spot kick and then came that late disallowed goal for the bottom side.
Bridges: N.Bryson, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, B.Irving (C.Donaghey, 73), T.Difika, B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh (A.Adam, 75), B.O’Neill, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Ghannam (E.Hanslow, 90+2).Unused Subs. - G.Falzon, R.Euba.Booked - Leighton (31), O’Neill (43), Adam (80).
Bridges Man of the Match - Harvey Woollard.
Referee: Daniel Austin
Bridges have two home games in quick succession, starting with fellow Play Off challengers Sittingbourne on Saturday (6th April) and then Hythe Town three days later.