Spectators witnessed a first half hat-trick for leading scorer Noel Leighton before having to give way at the interval, a comeback of sorts by Hythe with Bradley Schafer snaffling his own hat-trick and then three contenders for Bridges’ goal of the season award.

Ibrahim Jalloh had an early effort saved by Steve Phillips before crossing for LEIGHTON to put the hosts ahead after eleven minutes, but Hythe weren’t out of it for a while and Johan Caney-Bryan was wide with a good chance after 33 minutes.

His miss signalled a spurt of goals for Bridges with LEIGHTON heading home twice after 35 and 40 minutes, the first from a delightful cross by Harvey Woollard and the second from new Dad Brannon O’Neill’s corner.In first half added time JALLOH cheekily scored a ‘panenka’ type penalty, Callum Donaghey headed straight at a relieved Phillips and tricky play by NABEEL GHANNAM finished with a low drive into the far corner of the net.Adam Adam replaced the injured Leighton at the break, and Hythe reacted by showing pride, although Bridges boss Jamie Crellin was less than impressed by some uncharacteristic sloppy defending.Goals for SCHAFER came after 47, 53 and 56 minutes as he drove into the same far corner as Ghannam, made a great solo run and finish and then headed home from Sam Itauma’s cross.

Three Bridges in recent action against Burgess Hill | Picture: Chris Neal

With Bridges looking more nervous every time the visitors attacked, it needed a quality goal after 64 minutes to get things back on track, GHANNAM cutting in from the right and unleashing a cracking drive from just outside the area.

But surely the goal of the night belonged to JALLOH, who - in the 77th minute - collected the ball just outside his own goal area and shrugged off a plethora of challenges, three inside the centre circle, before driving on and placing the ball beyond a desperate Phillips.And in the third of five added minutes, KEVIN RIVERA joined the scorers with another fine individual run and perfect finish to leave the crowd pinching themselves and realising it wasn’t a dream.