Three Bridges hit six goals for second time in a week

Having conceded eleven goals in three away games, Bridges showed that home is where the heart is as they plundered their second six goal tally in two games inside five days! Three players grabbed a brace, although it seemed as though Erith keeper Jordan Perrin would be the hero as he made excellent saves from Camron Lawson, Ibrahim Jalloh, Noel Leighton and Dan Ferreira all in the first ten minutes.

But Bridges deservedly went ahead after sixteen minutes when Jalloh’s inviting cross from the right was met by a well timed leap and header by Kevin Rivera.

Erith, despite the final score line, were no mugs though, and it needed a couple of fine blocks by Jasper Sheik to deny Josh Ajayi and Cameron Andrews.

Three Bridges boss Jamie Crellin | Picture: Eva Gilbert

But two minutes before half time, a lovely through ball by Jalloh gave Rivera the chance to slide the ball past Perrin. And with the game into first half stoppage time, Harvey Woollard hit the underside of the bar with a cracking shot before being upended as he chased the loose ball. Up stepped Jalloh to net from the spot with the last kick of the half.

Erith started the second half in attacking mood, but six minutes after the restart they suffered again as Rivera played the ball wide to Lawson, whose brilliant cross was met by the head of Leighton.

Ten minutes later Rivera lobbed the ball over the defence and Leighton finished in style. And only two minutes after that, Jalloh, who had terrorised Erith’s defence regularly, lobbed a beauty that was too much even for Perrin.

But he did make another good save from Rivera, whilst Lawson and Jalloh both had late efforts blocked. At the other end Andrews was denied by Sheik, but they did grab an 84th minute consolation when a cross was met by former Bridges striker Marcis Elliott, who showed he has lost none of his predatory instincts.Bridges Man of the Match - Ibrahim Jalloh.This Saturday, Bridges are back on the road when they travel to Sevenoaks Town.