Three Bridges inflict only a second league loss for Sittingbourne

Isthmian League south East Division: Three Bridges 3, Sittingbourne 2

Three Bridges' Ben Holden slotted a last minute penalty winner to defeat second placed Sittingbourne, who had only lost once in the League this season before Saturday's thrilling game.

The first move of note was all down to one man really as Kevin Rivera collected the ball midway inside his own half and held off challenges in a great run that finished sadly with a shot that was just wide of the far post.

But Sittingbourne then stepped up a gear and earned a 20th minute corner following a goal line clearance. The corner, one of many dangerous dead ball deliveries by Richie Hamill, was met at the far post by a solid header from captain Liam Smith.

Ben Holden in action for Three Bridges earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Good defending stopped the visitors from extending their lead before Bridges responded after 36 minutes with Hayden Velvick feeding Reece Hallard on the left, and his resulting cross being met by a great header from Noel Leighton, who looked sharp throughout.

The second half started disastrously for Bridges as within six minutes a mix up between Harvey Woollard and Will Tillman gifted Ryan Kingsford with the simplest of finishes. But the lead lasted only a minute when Woollard brilliantly won possession and played the ball wide to Reece Hallard, who delivered another inch perfect cross for Leighton to head home his second.

Although Bridges looked the better side in the second half, Sittingbourne could not be discounted. Roared on by a robust away support, Troy Howard dragged a good chance wide and the post was hit and a clearance off the line followed.

But just as the game entered the four additional minutes of play, more good play by Velvick ended in him being brought down in the box and Ben Holden, who had been one of many solid defenders in the game, slammed home the winner from the penalty spot.

Bridges: W.Tillman, J.Hallard, S.Bull, H.Neathey, B.Holden, N.Fisher, H.Velvick, H.Woollard, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, R.Hallard.Unused Subs. - C.Bradly, S.Matthews, D.Ferrreira, T.Freeman, G.Falzon.Booked - Leighton (27), Woollard (33), R.Hallard (55), J.Hallard (90+2).

Sittingbourne: R.Rees, D.Jones, B.Graham (A.Church, 66), R.Hamill, L.Smith, C.Arthur, H.Sinai (J.Boachie, 62), A.El-Mogharbel, A.Azeez (M.May, 76), R.Kingsford, J.Beckford (T.Howard, h-t).Unused Sub. - H.Lukombo.Booked - Boachie (84), Arthur (90+3).

Bridges Man of the Match - Hayden Neathey.

This Saturday Bridges are at home again, the visitors this time being Erith Town.