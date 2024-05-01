Three Bridges into Ishmian play-off final after win at Sittingbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sittingbourne started the better side with Bagasan Graham hitting the post after only three minutes. For some while the Brickies looked dangerous with their attacks but overall it was all a bit scrappy, the nerves clearly showing amongst both sets of players, but almost inevitably the home side went ahead after 23 minutes.

Jasper Sheik did well to punch tge ball away but it led to a scramble in the goalmouth with CHRIS HARRIS eventually stabbing home from almost on the line.

Sheik then tipped over a goal bound volley from Mitchell May, and Bridges’ only real chance came when Bobby Mason clawed away a deflection from his own player.

Three Bridges celebrate winning at Sittingbourne | Picture: Eva Gilbert

But some wise words from Jamie Crellin at half time saw a different Bridges emerge and start to play some controlled football. There were two blocks in the Sittingbourne box, but it needed a good clearance by Callum Donaghey, targeted by home fans throughout, to stop Sittingbourne doubling their tally.

The breakthrough for Bridges came after 71 minutes when Noel Leighton, who had been starved of the ball for much of the game, muscled his way into the box only to be brought down by Joe Tyrie. Up stepped IBRAHIM JALLOH to level from the spot.

Both sides looked weary but Bridges were mounting constant attacks, so it was a bit Route One that led to the 87th minute winner, a long ball from Donaghey encouraging LEIGHTON use his strength to get past Mason and bundle the ball over the line.

Not the classiest goal of a great season, but their hundredth in the League and one that hopefully inspires them to even greater things.

Bridges: J.Sheik, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, B.Irving (T.Difika, 64), C.Donaghey, B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh, B.O’Neill, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Ghannam.Unused Subs. - E.Hanslow, A.Adam, L.Anderson, R.Euba.Booked - Irving (40), Sheik (81).