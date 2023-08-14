Newcomers to the Isthmian League, Horndean certainly gave a good account of themselves and almost took the lead after 21 minutes when Rudi Blankson hit the post and Harry Jackson’s follow up was deflected away.Bridges had lost Bryan Villavicencio to injury a minute earlier, but after 26 minutes his replacement BILLY IRVING hit a great low strike after the visitors had only half cleared following efforts by Camron Lawson and Noel Leighton.It was LEIGHTON’s determination that led to him doubling the score just a minute later, and soon after Lawson set him up for another fine effort which brought a superb save from keeper Cameron Scott.But Horndean closed the half with Blankson forcing Leo Anderson to a good save before Jackson rattled the underside of the bar.Both keepers showed their quality as Jordan Pile’s low drive was held by Anderson whilst Scott tipped over a stunner from Ridwan Euba.But Anderson was beaten after 64 minutes when a swift counter attack was finally drilled in by TOMMY SCUTT. Zack Willett fired just wide as the belief started to flow through Horndean, and a wonder strike from all of 35 yards by SCUTT produced an unstoppable equaliser after 69 minutes.Bridges tried to hit back and both Irving and Leighton were just wide with headers, whilst Kevin Rivera deserved reward for a non stop display. But the honours were shared in a game where two added time bookings for the visitors were the only x rated incidents of a good contest.