But at least they showed plenty of competitive spirit against Sheppey United in a game where both their manager and centre forward were shown red cards.

Both sides had debutants in goal, Beau Hudd having to hold onto a Billy Irving header in just the second minute and Nathan Bryson making a good low save a minute later to deny Zachariah Dainkeh Junior.

Noel Leighton received his first yellow card for dissent and shot wide after bludgeoning his way through soon after. He managed to get his head to a superb Ibrahim Jalloh cross but couldn’t get enough purchase to trouble Hudd.

Three Bridges in action against Chichester City | Picture: Neil Holmes

The half ended with two controversial decisions, neither in the visitors’ favour, as first Kevin Rivera was clinically halted by Connor Wilkins, who despite being the last Sheppey man, was only shown a yellow card. And opinions were divided when Bryan Villavicencio slipped a lovely ball through to Nabeel Ghannam, who went over in the box as Hudd challenged. Bridges boss Jamie Crellin felt it was a clear penalty and was shown first a yellow and then a red for arguing with the referee.

A long range effort by Dainkeh went just wide before Leighton then was shown a second yellow for voicing his displeasure at another decision, and when Richard Hamill hit the bar almost immediately, Bridges fans might have expected an onslaught.

But Bridges defended well and also had plenty of attacks of their own, Jalloh seeing an effort held whilst another good run by Rivera from Harvey Woollard’s splendid pass finished with him running out of room as he was forced wide.

The crucial goal came from a very good passing move by Sheppey after 75 minutes with JACOB LAMBERT claiming the final touch, and it could have been worse in added time when Bryson saved Brannon O’Neill’s blushes with a timely block. Jalloh then had another firm shot held by Hudd to somewhat atone for the 6-0 loss his side suffered at Bridges earlier in the season.

Bridges Man of the Match - Callum Donaghey.

Bridges are without a game this coming Saturday, but they are at home to Hythe Town on Tuesday 13th February.

Elliott Hanslow hit two hat tricks in four days as Bridges Under 18’s stormed to a 5-0 win away to Horsham YMCA and then a 6-2 home success versus Whitehawk.