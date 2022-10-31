Three Bridges lost at Cray Valley after second half discipline disaster

Action from earlier in the season. Picture by Eva Gilbert

Referee Graham Swanton was not the most popular man in either dressing room after the game, but he cannot be held totally responsible for the indiscipline shown by both sets of players as there were constant demands for action to be taken against their opponents.

Bridges could hardly have made a worse start when Tom Chambers got the better of the otherwise steadfast Billy Irving in the first minute, the subsequent low cross from the left being prodded home by Hassan Ibrahiym.

Leo Anderson just about tipped away another Ibrahiym effort, but at the other end a Brannon O’Neill corner was headed back across goal by Camron Lawson only to be headed wide by Joe Tennent, again a rare slip by the visiting defender.

Michael Wilson made an ambitious attempt from the half way line which almost caught out Chris Lewington, who then held onto a Noel Leighton effort. But he was easily beaten after 33 minutes when Tennent’s long ball down the left beat Finn O’Mara and left Gianni Ashley to drive clear before shooting inside the near post.

The 39th minute brought action at both ends, starting with a good cross from the dangerous Denzel Gayle that was completely missed by Adam Coombes before Anderson smothered Dan Bennett’s follow up. Play swept to the other end with O’Neill supplying the perfectly weighted pass for Kevin Rivera to apply a cool finish to give Bridges a half-time lead.

But Cray were level five minutes into the second half when another good cross by Chambers was bundled in by Bennett.

After that, however, the game became a stop start affair with too many niggles and backchat. Anderson held a Coombes free kick whilst Kieron Pamment tested Lewington twice in the space of three minutes.

As the bookings mounted up, a melee in the Bridges goalmouth produced a scrappy effort by CEM TUMKAYA that not only proved to be the winner but also saw Callum Donaghey dismissed for his protests and confrontation with the baying Cray contingent.

O’Mara made a few comments as Donaghey trudged off, so it was perhaps ironic when he later also received a second yellow as an ugly affair came to an untidy end.

Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Leighton.

This Saturday Bridges are at home to Haywards Heath before their Annual Fireworks display, and next Tuesday evening (8th) they are at home again, Hythe Town being the visitors this time.Bridges have been drawn at home to Brighton And Hove Albion in the Second Round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

Bridges Under 18’s maintained their 100% record so far this season with an excellent 4-0 win away to Lewes last Thursday night. Yassin Ainine hit a hat trick and Alex Kaye was also on target. But that unbeaten record will be put to the test this Thursday (November 3) when they travel to Portsmouth in the First Round Proper of the F.A.Youth Cup.

Cray: C.Lewington, C.Dymond, T.Chambers (B.Williams, 81), C.Tumkaya, D.Gayle, A.Coombes, F.O’Mara, K.Samuels, A.Douglas, D.Bennett, H.Ibrahiym (A.Adeyemo, 70).Unused Subs. - A.Majek, A.Edgar, J.Anau.Bookings - Ibrahiym (21), O’Mara (44), Samuels (55), Dymond (64), Tumkaya (85).Sent Off (2nd yellow) - O’Mara (89).