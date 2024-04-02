Three Bridges notch up six points over Easter weekend

Three Bridges celebrate a goal against Burgess Hill Town | Picture: Chris Neal

Bridges opened the scoring after just two minutes when O’Neill’s free kick into the box ended with a superbly placed header by Tresor Difika beyond Hillians keeper Finley Holter. A good run by Kevin Rivera almost produced a quick second, and Burgess Hill’s hopes of finding a way back into contention weren’t helped by an ankle injury to leading scorer Dan Perry, who had received an award before the game for 150 club appearances.

Reece Hallard had a shot scrambled away for the hosts and Marcus Allen headed straight at Leo Anderson, but Bridges were the dominant force for most of the half and the excellent Bryan Villavicencio was only cruelly denied by a post as the half came to its end. Two minutes into the second half a short free kick by O’Neill to Ibrahim Jalloh ended with a fierce drive into the far bottom corner, and Bridges looked favourites to go on to a comfortable win.

Martyn Box missed badly just after the hour mark, but two minutes later a run on the right created a simple chance for substitute Tahje Anderson to beat his namesake. And just two minutes after that a corner was met by the head of Jake Goodman for the equaliser.