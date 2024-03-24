Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nabeel Ghannam fired just wide as Bridges showed they meant business, and Brannon O’Neill’s through ball after eighteen minutes led to the breakthrough. Noel Leighton’s first effort was blocked by Chris Lewington, but the Ashford keeper fumbled the ball allowing Leighton to scoop it home from a prone position.

Both Leighton and the excellent Kevin Rivera came close before a long ball by keeper Leo Anderson after 28 minutes was pounced on by Leighton for a well placed second.

Bridges looked in total command at this stage and probably should have added to their tally, but on the stroke of half time a Max Walsh corner was met by a thunderous shot from Ian Draycott.

Noel Leighton grabbed a hat-trick for Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Within two minutes of the restart though a free kick was nudged by Rivera into the path of Leighton, who slammed home from close range for his 32nd goal of the season.

But while Bridges continued to look menacing, they sometimes left holes at the back and Anderson needed to make a good block to deny Jordan Abobia.

Leighton turned well on another good ball from Rivera, but Lewington was equal to this one, whilst Anderson was also called upon to make two good saves as well as seeing one Walsh effort hit the post.

But after 78 minutes some rather indifferent defending finished with Walsh driving home, and Bridges settled for shutting up shop to prevent Ashford from getting a draw that for most of the match was undeserved.

Bridges: L.Anderson, D.Ferreira, H.Woollard, B.Irving, T.Difika, B.Villavicencio, I.Jalloh (C.Donaghey, 85), B.O’Neill, N.Leighton, K.Rivera, N.Ghannam (A.Adam, 75).Unused Subs. - E.Hanslow, S.Agun, R.Euba.Booked - Irving (8), Woollard (58).

Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Leighton.