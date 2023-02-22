Despite taking a fourth minute lead, Three Bridges fell away against a more mobile Sevenoaks side that thoroughly deserved their victory despite not clinching the three points until the second minute of added time.

The start could hardly have been kinder for Bridges as Michael Wilson, in his hundredth game for the side, won possession and threaded the ball through to NOEL LEIGHTON, who shrugged off a challenge before coolly finishing past Tyler McCarthy.

But David Kawa was a constant threat on Sevenoaks’ left flank, and after delivering a few tempting balls into the danger area, he finally crossed a beauty after 26 minutes into the path of HARVEY WALKER, whose sumptuous volley flew past Mitch Bromage.

The same two players combined early in the second half but Bromage made a fine save this time, but the warning signs were there and Sevenoaks took a 53rd minute free kick on the edge of the box. SOLOMON BAUGH’s first effort was denied by the wall but his follow up squeezed past everyone.

The introduction of Camron Lawson encouraged Bridges to attack more and a goalmouth melee should really have led to an equaliser from Brannon O’Neill, but his header went wide.

Tad Bromage had looked his immaculate self as Bridges’ defence kept the visitors at bay, but his one slip in added time proved costly as the ball found its way into the path of substitute FREDDIE PARKER, who wheeled away in delight after a clinical finish.

In the seventh and last minute of added time O’Neill’s free kick was palmed away by McCarthy, but a goal would have been scant consolation for a Bridges side desperately seeking a win.

Bridges Man of the Match - Noel Leighton.

Bridges: M.Bromage, D.Ferreria (K.Rivera, 69), J.Stone (C.Lawson, 69), M.Wilson, T.Bromage, J.Tennent, C.Gayler, B.O’Neill, K.Pamment, N.Leighton, B.Villavicencio.Unused Subs. - L.Anderson, G.Ashley, H.Woollard.Booked - Ferreria (66), Tennent (67).