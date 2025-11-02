Three Bridges – based at their well-appointed Jubilee Walk facility – are flying the flag for Sussex football as leaves begin to fall on the current season.

An excellent home record has seen them take 19 points from 21 and that has underpinned a head-long rush to the top of the Isthmian south east division table.

The club are also enjoying a rich vein of form from their explosive striker, Reece Hallard, who has 16 goals to his name. However, there was a jolt as the team travelled to Thamesmead Stadium on Saturday to take on relegation-threatened Erith Town.

In perfect autumn conditions of dry, mild temperatures, little wind on a yielding grass surface, the game never really matched the occasion.

While Bridges tried to play the expansive game, Erith became hard to break down and were in defensive mode from the get-go. They sat in deep and were happy to get bodies on the line and then deliver it long.

Frustration set in quite early as passes went astray and arms were being waved around. On 39 minutes Tom O’Conner ramped up the misery as he took control of a loose ball and hammered it home from 20 yards. It proved to be crowing moment of a forgettable game.

The Bridges half time team talk was perhaps a ‘robust’ affair. Bridges came out bright and breezy looking to respond. However, the game soon resorted to type with more resolute defending and misplaced Bridges passes.

Midway through Erith perhaps got the little piece of luck they deserved. Following a corner home defender Bertie Valler shanked a clearance off the underside of his own crossbar. The ball miraculously ended up on the line and being put out to safety.

Despite seven minutes of added time, Bridges were unable to fashion any further chances and were left to reflect on just their second league loss of the season.

Bridges manager Jamie Crellin was honest in his post-match interview: “We were terrible today – you could pick a million things that weren’t right. It’s a game that we will quickly forget about and move on.

"The boys have done really well so far and we are where we want to be, for sure, however you don’t win things in November and it’s all about maintaining your levels.

"We can now look forward to getting back home next Saturday against Sittingbourne."

Of the new artificial surface at their HQ, Crellin said: “It’s incredible, we have four hours a week contact with the lads which is important, and it helps our style of play. It’s been a blessing to us.”

Erith manager Adam Woodward said: “Bridges are the best team we have played this season – they are exceptional. We are very pleased with the clean sheet, and I am proud of the lads!’

Three Bridges still sat proudly sitting top of the league with 33 points after the defeat. They host Sittingbourne on Satuday (Nov 8) and East Grinstead on Tuesday 11t Six points will have all Jubilee Walk connections smiling...