Having lost just two of their opening 16 League fixtures, Three Bridges have now suffered three defeats in a row, all by the same score and – in the last two games – suffering a devastating late goal against.

Yet they still remain in fourth position in the table but with plenty of teams breathing down their necks.

For the first half hour, Bridges looked by far the more composed side with lots of neat passing movements, but only forcing Ashford keeper Chris Lewington to one save of note, when he pushed an effort from the impressive Anthony Adesite into the side netting. And apart from a header by Tresor Difika that went just wide, they rarely caused the home side enough problems despite their domination on the ball.

Ashford meanwhile were content to generally play the long ball and it paid off for them after 32 minutes when it fell to DANIEL PARISH to lob over Jasper Sheik with Dan Ferreira not able to stop it from crossing the line.

Three Bridges in action at Lancing earlier in the season | Picture: Stephen Goodger

But Bridges levelled within two minute of the second half starting when Bryan Vilavicencio’s determination to chase a loose ball finally fell to NOEL LEIGHTON to break clear and round Lewington to score. And it was LEIGHTON on target again after 52 minutes when he headed home from Brannon O’Neill’s inviting corner.

The game now became more open with Sheik having to deny Parish and Lewington keeping Leighton from a hat trick after a delightful through ball by Kevin Rivera.

The game started to turn Ashford’s way when they ditched the long ball tactics and introduced Kymani Thomas from the bench. Fast and tricky, he started to torment the visitors, and within a minute of his introduction he created the opportunity for VANCE BOLA to equalise. Sheik then had to block a good shot from Thomas and then denied the same player when he broke free and looked odds on to score.

The pressure told in the 90th minute when Parish threaded the ball into the path of IAN DRAYCOTT for a cruel winner. And Bridges were then denied by a dubious offside decision in the fifth of six added minutes.

Bridges Man of the Match – Billy Irving.