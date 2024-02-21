Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They slipped to back-to-back defeats in league action for the first time since November as they were defeated by Hythe Town at home last Saturday. Then they were beaten on Tuesday by new leaders Cray Valley PM.

It has pushed the hill down to 12th place in the table, 14 points off the coveted play-off places. Despite going ahead in the 31st minute versus Hythe thanks to a goal from captain Kieran Rowe, Hill conceded twice in the last ten minutes as they lost at home for the first time in 2024.

Manager Mansell said: "I’m disappointed with the result, I felt like we controlled the first half. But second half they were more aggressive and a bit more direct we lost our way a little bit which let them back into the game.

Burgess Hill Town celebrate going ahead v Hythe - but it ended in defeat | Picture: Chris Neal

“So we are disappointed to get beaten in that one but credit to Hythe who were worthy winners in the end.”

Goalkeeper Taylor Seymour made his first start in a month and was awarded man of the match after saving a penalty and producing some excellent saves to keep Hill in the game up until the closing stages.

Mansell said: “Taylor was great guarding our goal, we know what he brings as a goalkeeper he’s been out a little why and still has a few little niggles. But does a great job and is a real presence in the goal and in and around the penalty area and gives the defence a lot of confidence.”

Hill hosted second-placed Cray Valley PM on Tuesday but couldn’t stop them making it 12 away league wins from 12. Reece Hallard got Hill’s goal in a 4-1 loss.

It’s 18th place Phoenix Sports FC next for the Hill as they look to return to winning ways. Steven O’Boyle’s side haven’t won since December of last year, picking up two draws and five defeats in their seven games in 2024. The last time these sides met was a 2-2 draw back in November.

Mansell said: “Again, it’s a game where we need to be looking to be on the front foot and looking to be at our best to win. Unfortunately, there are no easy games in this league despite their position in the table a lot of the games they play are tight.

“So we won’t underestimate them we’ll give them the respect they deserve but we’ll be going there confident and hoping to get a positive result.”

Mansell also gave an injury update ahead of the fixture. “We’ve got a couple of little niggles at the moment, long term injuries to Kieron Pamment and Marcel Powell’s out for a little while unfortunately we can’t rush them back. Apart from that we’re okay in terms of injury, just a few minor ones which means a bit of squad rotation.”

Hassocks’ bid for a record eighth straight SCFL win ended in a 2-1 home loss to Crowborough, after an early Jack Troak goal.