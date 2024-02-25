Three successive wins and clean sheets have put expectations sky high for Crawley Town

Danilo Orsi has been a great signing for Crawley Town. Picture: Eva Gilbert

The 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley curtesy of a Harry Ransom 68th minute winner was Reds third win and third clean sheet in succession.

It followed on from a thrilling 1-0 victory at local rivals AFC Wimbledon last week, when over 529 Crawley fans descended on South London.It was another memorable night and win against the Wombles in an atmosphere that was up there with one of the best I’ve experienced in years following this club.Top scorer Danilo Orsi got the winner late in the second half and with it his seventeenth goal of the season.

What an incredible signing he’s been!

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The run of victories have lifted Scott Lindsey’s men up to the dizzy heights of eighth place in the league and with it has put expectations levels through the roof.

Scott has always indicated that his side have the quality to achieve things this season.

Now we are seeing the fight and togetherness that all great teams need to succeed.

With six games coming up in March against teams that are in and around us now is the time to kick on.

Crawley have never been in the playoffs during their short thirteen year tenure in the football league. Now is the time to change that!

#COYR