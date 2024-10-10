'Tiny margins' - Crawley Town star believes Reds are not far away from 'clicking'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town star Harry Forster had a frustrating start the season with injuries, but now he is back and he believes his side are only ‘tiny margins’ away from clicking.

Reds are currently in the relegation zone of League One after winning only two of their opening nine games of the season.

Forster has only recently come back into action following injury and is starting to show signs of the form he had last season when he helped lead the Reds to promotion.

And now he is back he hopes to push on and help this team climb the table, and he believes they are not far from getting it right at both ends of the pitch.

Harry Forster is challenged by Jordan Bowery of Mansfield Town during the Sky Bet League One match between Crawley Town FC and Mansfield Town FC at Broadfield Stadium on October 01, 2024 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"It's just these tiny little margins, and that's football,” he said, “but once once those little margins do start clicking for us, then the sky’s the limit for for this team.

"The performance has been so good, it’s just that tiny little bit where we're lacking in front of goal. The most important thing football is how good you are in the two boxes, but once that all starts clicking, then we'll be flying.

"We're all hugely frustrated for it not to be going our way at the minute, but we've just got to trust the process because it's not like in these games we've been battered off the park. We've had so many good performances where it could have gone either way. I just think we just got to get more shots off and then the results will come.”

Forster was one of the few players who stayed at the Broadfield Stadium this season following a host of last season’s history-making squad going to pastures new.

But Forster says this is nothing new. He said: “It was very similar last year when I first came in as well. There was a massive overhaul as well looked what happened at the end of that, we got promoted at the end of the season. It's something that the owners obviously do and we've got to trust them, and they've got to trust us to produce on the pitch.

And the 24-year-old, who signed from Bromley, has been impressed with new boss Rob Elliot and the new staff. “They've been really good,” he said. “We've had a lot of meetings and he and his team have been so detailed with us. There's not a single member of the squad that doesn't know their roles, in and out of possession.

"The transition has been so smooth. Both the managers’ philosophies have been so so similar, but it's just a few tweaks here and there, so hopefully put us in good stead for the rest of the season.”

And Forster has been delighted with the support he got from his teammates while was injured and although he is pleased with his form, there is a lot more to come.

He said: “It’s been a frustrating start of the season for me, I kept picking up little knocks, but now, touch wood, we got to the bottom of things on that front and I am just delighted to be back.

“It was multiple little niggles. There was never massive complications in the body, but it was just these little things that just kept holding me back and halting my progress.

"The lads have been unbelievable and been brilliant with me. So has the manager, he’s given me a little bit of time just to get up to full speed.

“I'm feeling really good now, really fit and credit to the manager and the lads for helping me.

"There's a lot a lot more to come, but I'm just happy to be back in the pitch and the performances will be building for sure, trust me.”