Worthing Football Club’s inspirational owner George Dowell is the subject of a new documentary, set to be released by TNT Sports.

TNT Sports will premiere The Club That George Built at 10.30pm on October 1 – on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+.

The new film follows George Dowell, who made the bold decision to purchase Worthing FC in 2015 after a devastating car accident which left him paralysed from the chest down.

The documentary charts his determination to transform his childhood club Worthing FC into a National League team after saving it from financial ruin.

George Dowell at Woodside Road | Photo by Derek Martin Photography

Speaking about his philosophy, George said: “There's still plenty that you can go and achieve after a massive setback if you're passionate about something.

"You can still be involved in it. It might be slightly different to how you dreamt originally, but if you love something, there's no reason you can't find a way to make it work for you.

"This film is a testament to that and I’m hopeful it will inspire other people to find positive action even in the most difficult circumstances.”

Scott Young, group senior vice president, content, production & business operations at WBD Sports Europe said: “The Club That George Built is a powerful reminder that setbacks can be transformed into opportunities, and that passion, when coupled with determination, can lead to extraordinary achievements.

"What began as a rescue mission has turned into a journey of triumph, both for Dowell and the club. We are proud and privileged to tell this story and work with an individual like George who is promoting inclusivity and inspiring future generations of people with disabilities.”

George was made an MBE in the New Year’s Honours for services to football and to disability awareness.

He has also recently become an ambassador of the charity Spinal Research.

In the documentary George details his life before the accident as a football obsessed young man playing for Worthing FC and explains how his life was changed forever when the injuries he sustained left him paralysed from the chest down.

A TNT Sports spokesperson said: “After the accident, George sought a purpose and focus for his day-to-day life, so he chose to use his insurance settlement money to save the club he loved from its debt and possible dissolution.

“The film documents Worthing FC’s rise in the leagues since George has taken on club ownership, which includes two promotions in the space of five years as well as participation in two cup finals. This standout run has culminated in the club’s rise to the National League South, the highest level the club has ever played at.

"This unprecedented progress reflects George’s vision to revitalise both the club’s facilities and community ethos, which had been lost prior to his leadership.

“As well as describing his role in navigating the club’s journey to success, George discusses coming to terms with his disability. In deeply honest interviews George details how he navigates daily life, rehabilitation and fatherhood with a disability.

“George’s journey is one of resilience and passion. The film explores the way George has faced life-altering challenges, finding a way to channel his love for football into a career. It also follows the ways he has fostered community pride in Worthing, whilst also inspiring others in adverse circumstances.”

The Club That George Built premieres on TNT Sports 1 at 22:30 on 1st October 2024 and will be available on discovery+. The film was commissioned by TNT Sports and produced by Theo Lee Ray for Whynow Media.