To witness Crawley Town on the grandest stage at the home of football was a dream come true
and live on Freeview channel 276
Trying to bridge that gap between the ownership group and fans, and obtain more transparency about the behind-the-scenes shake up that went on in that first 12-months took a lot of time, mental strength, and a range of all other emotions, so this day as a group is long over-due and made it all feel worthwhile.
The CTSA only want the best for Crawley Town, and Sunday was the best of the best. For our 500+ members to get to witness a day on the grandest stage at the home of football, in front of the nation and get to show we are here, and we don’t just want to be a number, it was a dream come true. After 9-years of not achieving anything on the pitch, to go to Wembley seemed a world away - it did for much of this season.
To have been able to share such an occasion with so many CTSA members, it is still difficult to put into words. Having been given Box Park and share that with thousands of fans (and subsequently the players after), we haven’t felt a togetherness like it since the CTSA was formed, every moment of the day did, and still does feel surreal. It was the proudest we’ve ever felt about our club, whether we had won or lost, we were proud to be there - luckily the former happened in convincing fashion.
On the pitch it was an inspirational performance, and the performances have embodied what Crawley as a club have always been - underdogs - that has come from what Scott Lindsey and his staff have instilled since coming in. He’s galvanised a squad, a club, and defied so many people to turn us into contenders and he more than anyone deserved this day. Not many managers/coaches would’ve been able to do what Scott has done, but his man management and his rapport with fans/players/staff is the perfect man to be at the centre and the face of this club moving forward.
A special mention needs to go to the club staff, who for the last 3-weeks haven’t had time off leading up to the big day. We hope they enjoyed the day as much as the 17,000 fans who they helped over the last few weeks, did. Without them this never would’ve happened and for what they’ve done not just during the play-offs, but all season and before, thank you.