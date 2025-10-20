'Today hurts' - Former Swindon Town and Hibs striker says he 'didn't help myself' after red card at Shrewsbury Town

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 20th Oct 2025, 11:33 BST
Harry McKirdy
Harry McKirdy | Picture: Kyle Hemsley
Crawley Town striker Harry McKirdy took to social media after his red card Shrewsbury Town and said ‘today hurts’.

Reds lost 1-0 at Croud Meadow in a game which saw the former Hibs striker have a goal ruled offside and sent off for a second bookable offence.

Scott Lindsey questioned both decisions and said they both changed the course of the match.

McKirdy took to X to have his say. He posted: “Today hurts. Easy to feel hard done by with having a goal disallowed when ur clearly onside & getting sent off for slipping. Didn’t help myself at times. We’ve just gotta dig deep & keep going.”

Supporter Sarah Moylan replied: “Keep the faith , it will all come together #TownTeamTogether.”

Stephen (@srn15111961) said: “Have enjoyed watching you play this season. I love characters with flair..Keep going the game needs pantomime villains like you...”

The former Swindon Town striker was one of Crawley’s first summer signings and has scored four goals for the Reds this season.

