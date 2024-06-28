Tommy Haddon and Jon Hart tell all after Ringmer AFC finally get hands on Mid Sussex League trophy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Before the 2023-24 season, Ringmer AFC’s first team had always been the bridesmaids – never the brides.

In the 2020-21 season, they finished top of the MSFL Premier Division (Bottom), after the league was split in two after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The following season, the Blues were runners-up to Sidley United, missing out on the title in the league’s final fortnight after a brilliant fight.

And in the 2022-23 season, they had a disappointing start and ultimately finished 9th after plenty of mid-season changes.

Ringmer AF C players lift the Mid Sussex premier division title | Picture by Andrew Hazelden

Finally, though, the club has found stability in manager Tommy Haddon and assistant manager Jon Hart, who not only delivered a stunning MSFL Premier Division in their debut season but also ushered in a new environment where every single side benefited from the vested interests of the first team in their fortunes.

After the eventual confirmation of their title win, reporter Will Hugall caught up with Tommy and Jon to reflect on an amazing first season at the Caburn Community Ground.

Q: What are your initial emotions upon winning the MSFL Premier Division title? Albeit having known the news for a while, of course!

A: We are extremely proud of what we have achieved as a collective. It was a little surreal at first to have toppled the side which has won the league for the last three seasons under different names in our first season together. The achievement of the lads to do that should not be underestimated.

Q: Are you able to explain exactly what the delay in the title confirmation was due to?

A: Eastbourne United, unfortunately for them, played too many players who had nine or more appearances for clubs in higher divisions in two games towards the back end of the season. The MSFL rules are quite clear on this and have been the same for a long time. From our understanding, they lodged an appeal with the MSFL, but the six-point deduction was upheld which is why it took some time to be confirmed.

Q: As a partnership, how big an achievement is it for you to achieve this title in your first season at the club? Did you come in last summer thinking you could do this?

A: It’s a huge achievement. Ringmer is the top club out of 122 teams across the Mid Sussex Football League structure for the 2023/24 season. We are extremely proud of the success and the squad in our first season together and right at the start of our journey together. We are winners and we don’t say that with arrogance; we say that with determination and belief in the ability that we have.

We have a track record of winning trophies before this season and although we never set winning the league as a target, you always aim for what’s achievable and by Christmas, we were in the title race so that became the focus.

Q: Considering all the work that’s gone in - both at Ditchling and now at Ringmer - to your relationship with players, your contacts in Sussex football and your growth as coaches, how much does it now mean to have scaled the heights of the MSFL?

A: Our journey together started eight years ago in 2016 and we have had the privilege to manage sides at Montpelier Villa, Ditchling and now Ringmer. We have seen success at all those clubs winning the Summerville Cup, Edgar German Cup, MSFL Division 1 and now the MSFL Premier Division, while finishing in the top three in the last six seasons across four different divisions.

All of this would not have been possible without dedication and a lot of hard work on and off the pitch, not only from us but the players we have managed and the committees and chairman we have worked under. There are so many people that contribute to the success of a first team and it is important to mention them.

It means everything to win trophies, whether that be league titles or cups, and this is no different. This is the first senior trophy for Ringmer AFC since it was formed in 2020 and the first league title for a senior Ringmer side since 1971, which is over 50 years ago. We are proud to have delivered it.

Q: Of course, the job is not yet done, and I know how hungry you are to achieve promotion to the SCFL Division 1 too. What lessons stand out from this season, that you will be taking into another title push in 2024-25?

A: As much as winning the Mid Sussex Premier Division is an amazing achievement, we are fully focused on the project at Ringmer and this is only the start. Focus has already switched to the new season. We want to instil a winning hunger and ruthless culture at the club and in the players as well as off the pitch with the committee.

The next success for the club is now our focus, the trophy is in the cabinet and it is now in the history books. We have ambitions as a club to climb the football pyramid and to play at the highest level of competition that can achieved. You only need to look at clubs like Dorking Wanders who have climbed up the pyramid and take inspiration. The club will be making some exciting announcements very soon which will show our ambitions and further development of the club.

Q: Do you have any early news, or teasers, on your work this summer to prepare for next season? Are there any improvements, on or off the field, that you will be looking to make?

A: As you can probably tell by now, we never stop. I think we had a rest for about five days before we switched to the coming season and what needs to be done to achieve our medium and long-term plans. Discussions have been held with the University of Brighton on how to build on this season’s partnership, with the Strength & Conditioning team set to grow under Tabitha’s leadership, as well as an improved match day experience through external and internal PA systems.

We are also working on securing a VEO system, which we have some big ideas for which again will enhance the matchday experience which would be unmatched across Sussex thanks to our partnership with the University of Brighton. Again, more to be announced across the summer.

Of course, we have also been working on the squad quietly in the background and we are confident that will be able to make some really exciting announcements in the coming weeks. Keep a close eye on our socials!

Q: Finally, what is your message to those at the club on the back of this title win? What would you like to say to the players, supporters, committee and staff/volunteers of the club?

Tommy: I would really like to thank everyone who came and supported us from the sidelines this season. You have created some great atmospheres this season and it really does help the lads, so please keep coming down to our games and being the 12th man – the support from day one at the club has been fantastic. A massive thank you to the committee, who have backed us and let us develop the footballing side without question and only with support.

To the management staff across all the senior sides who supported us throughout the season, thank you too. To my Assistant Manager Jon Hart, there aren’t enough words; this wouldn’t work without him.

Thank you also to Luke Bonner, our goalkeeper coach, and Harvey Lamble for all his help, Caolan and Tabitha, our Strength and Conditioning coaches who took our fitness to a new level, and of course Lousie Jarman our physio, without her, our injury recovery would not have been anywhere near as quick.