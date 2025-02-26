That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League One each week.

The list includes players from all ends of the league, with Charlton and Blackpool enjoy some of the strongest representation and Wrexham and Wycombe only having three players between them.

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League One after January transfer window).

1 . Paudie O'Connor - 7.55 Club: Lincoln City Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

2 . Lloyd Jones - 7.52 Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

3 . Eoghan O'Connell - 7.34 Club: Wrexham Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images