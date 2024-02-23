Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And after a blank weekend caused by their planned visit to Potters Bar being rained off, manager Chris Agutter is relishing the run of tough tests for his play-off-chasing side.

United have lost their past two league games but are still in the thick of the play-off race, and have injured duo Tommie Fagg and Sam Okoye back for the upcoming tests, plus Sam Gale back on loan from Gillingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders Hornchurch visit The Pilot Field on Saturday before United visit Wingate on March 2 then host Billericay on March 9 and Chatham on March 16.

Hastings lost to Horsham recently - and have another big Pilot Field test ahead of them this weekend when leaders Hornchurch visit | Picture: Scott White

Their Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Littlehampton Town at Lancing is on March 12.

Agutter said it was a shame to lose last weekend’s game but they trained quite intensively to keep the players’ sharpness levels up ahead of this key run of matches.

"We made sure we covered the same sort of distances as we would have done had we played, and we’ll be ready for Saturday,” he told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always said this run of games would give us a good idea of where we’re at – it’s an opportunity to test ourselves against the best teams in the division.

"My brief coming in was to keep us up and we’ve made very good progress since then.

"We fancy ourselves to compete with anyone. Consistency is the big thing for us – our challenge is to have more good days than off-days.”

Agutter said they’d studied Hornchurch – who are nine points clear and have lost only once – and he added: “They do the basics very well and about 90 per cent of their players are playing below the level they could be at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve watched National South games recently and if Hornchurch were in that division, they’d be up around the play-offs.

"But for us, the next two months are an opportunity. We’ve been together for 24 games and if we replicate the form we have shown, we can be in the play-offs.”