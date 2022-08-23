Top Gear's original Stig joins Crawley Wasps as co-owner

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley Wasps have been inspired by the heroic successes of the England lionesses and are totally focused on promotion from playing in Tier 3 to moving up to the FA Women’s Championship.

Now with Chairman Jack Ayles and Perry McCarthy at the helm, Crawley’s dream is getting closer to becoming a reality.

As well as being an excellent team, Perry and Jack are family friends and have been for as long as the Wasps Chairman can remember: “We have a great relationship and I still have a signed photo of him driving at the Le Mans 24 hours that he gave me when I was only 8 years old! Perry is a bit of a legend within the world of motor racing having overcome huge odds to make it to Formula One. He’s now bringing that same determination, enthusiasm, and incredible commercial experience to make sure we bring Championship football to Crawley’’ said Chairman Jack Ayles

Perry McCarthy with manager Dan Logue (left) and Chairman Jack Ayles (right)

Last season, Wasps finished strongly under Manager Dan Logue (who was appointed midway through the campaign), finishing fifth above teams with high pedigree in the men’s game such as Plymouth Argyle, MK Dons and Portsmouth.

Now the Wasps from their new home at Horsham’s Camping World Community Stadium are looking to do even better.

Perry McCarthy said: “I am still smiling that Jack has presented me with this fantastic opportunity to be a central part of Crawley Wasps and its story going forward.

Perry McCarthy with Crawley Wasps

"He has done such an incredible job in building and bringing the team to a leading position within Tier 3, and now I am fully engaged alongside him and our great players to help deliver all the commercial backing and resources they require to fulfil their ambitions of promotion soon.