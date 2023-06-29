Top scorer Odokonyero set for Bognor Regis Town exit

Nathan Odokonyero looks poised to leave the Rocks and manager Robbie Blake hopes his departure can serve as an incentive to the returning Dan Smith.

Odokonyero was the club's leading goal scorer last season -- banging in 25 Isthmian premier division goals -- and the young striker is keen to try to advance his career at a higher level.

His impending exit leaves the door open for Smith, signed from Dulwich Hamlet, to come in and bring his firepower to the frontline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake, who will take his charges for their third training session of the pre-season schedule tomorrow (Friday), said: "It does seem as if Nathan is on his way and we wish him all the best going forward. The challenge is now for Dan to lead our line and score goals consistently and we are convinced he is up to the challenge.

Nathan Odonkenyeor is set to leave the Rocks after a goal-laden spell | Picture: Trevor Staff

"The boys have shown great desire in our first two training sessions over at East Dean FC and we are really pleased with the commitment we have seen from them. It's all about hard work initially to blow the cobwebs away. I've been impressed with the fitness levels but we have plenty of work to get through before we host Pompey at Nyewood Lane in the first of our friendlies on July 11.

"There is a good chance that Portsmouth manager John Mousinho will bring a really strong side to us so we have to be up for it from the off and obviously, the fitter we are the better chance we have of competing.

"It's a great test for us and we will certainly be better able to assess where we are once we have come up against Portsmouth that's for sure."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blake bolstered his squad earlier in the summer by bringing in six new players: the aforementioned Smith, attacker Jasper Mather from Met Police, keeper Ryan Hall from Aldershot Town, forward Lucas Pattenden from Littlehampton Town, midfield ace Ben Anderson from Horndean, and defender Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

And players who have re-signed include Craig Robson, Calvin Davies, Sam De St Croix, Isaac Olaniyan, Danny Howick and Joe Briffa, with skipper Harvey Whyte expected to sign a new deal soon. Utility man Josh McCormick has pledged to continue at the club, too.