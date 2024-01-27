Torquay taken down as Worthing’s superb form continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Hinshelwood drew a correlation between big home support and performances in his preview – and the 2,267 in attendance saw goals from Cashman, Dylan Fage and Ollie Pearce to help the hosts – three points clear in second place in the National South standings – increase their lead over Torquay to eight points, having played two games more.

The Rebels started the game slowly with the visitors enjoying most of the opening 15 minutes as Brad Ash picked out Tom Lapslie to make it 1-0 as Worthing appealed for offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long ball into Cashman seemed to work best for the home side with Torquay struggling to deal with it throughout. And the game was soon level when the excellent Michael Klass picked out Joe Felix with a great ball, with the latter slipping in Fage to smash in from close range.

Worthing celebrate one of the goals that saw off Torquay | Picture: Mike Gunn

Worthing began to purr and dominate the final 30 minutes of the first half with star man Cashman being a constant thorn in the side of the Torquay defence. 23-year-old Cashman completed the turnaround in the 29th minute following a shot from Reuben Livesey-Austin being parried into the forward’s path and he nodded home for his 7th of the season.

Two minutes later and the Rebels built on their lead to make it 3-1 with a fluid team move as keeper Josh Jeffries, Klass and Fage all combined to set free crowd favourite Pearce to clinically dispatch for 3-1, making it 23 goals in 28 games.

Tempers began to flare in the second half as Rebels skipper Joel Colbran got into an altercation with Ash, but referee Abigail Byrne was able to calm the situation, allowing Worthing to get back into their rhythm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Torquay who struck next through with Ethan Archer in the 64th minute to make it 3-2 and set up an interesting and nervy end to the game, three minutes after Pearce was screaming for a pen after he appeared to be bought down by substitute keeper Rhys Lovett.

The game then ramped up further after the lively Ash was wiped out by Alfie Young in the box, a rash challenge that seemed out of character after manager Hinshelwood praised Young’s assurance since coming into the team.

This was followed by cries for red after Finlay Craske’s late and high challenge on Finlay Chadwick forced the winger off with no further punishment coming. However, the visitors were down to ten men in 87th minute after Ollie Starkey was cynically bought down by skipper Dean Moxey, who picked up his second yellow of the game.

The game was put to bed two minutes later as Cash smashed in his second of the game from a tight angle before shushing the lively travelling fans, sending the home fans into party mode.