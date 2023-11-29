BREAKING
Torquay United too strong for Eastbourne Borough – the match in 39 pictures

A goal by Callum Kealy was all Eastbourne Borough had to show for their efforts as Torquay United won 4-1 under the Priory Lane lights.
By Steve Bone
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT

Kealy struck just after the hour but by then the Gulls were already 2-0 up. And the visitors snuffed out any hopes of a Sports comeback with another two goals in the latter stages to wrap up a 4-1 win that put them into the play-off zone and left Mark Beard’s men 20th.

Borough will go again at the weekend – they host 15th-placed Taunton at the Lane on Saturday.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from Borough v Torquay on this page and the ones linked. Get the Borough latest in the Herald, out on Friday.

