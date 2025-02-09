Torquay United v Eastbourne Borough - National League South clash in 55 pictures

This was a first league loss since November 26 for AdaM Murray’s men and it means they slip to sixth place – four points behind the National South leaders.

They battled well at Plainmoor but in a game of few clear chances, a deflected Sam Dreyer effort four minutes from time put the Gulls in front. Pushing for an equaliser, the Sports were caught on the break in the last minute of stoppage time and Omar Mussa struck to make it 2-0.

Borough have a quick chance to put it behind them when they host Hampton & Richmond at Priory Lane on Tuesday night.

See Lydia and Nick Redman’s pictures from Torquay-Borough on this page and those linked and get the latest from the Lane in the Eastbourne Herald, out on Friday.

