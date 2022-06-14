Tottenham agree deal for Yves Bissouma, Arsenal confident of signing Youri Tielemans

Spurs revived their interest from January in Bissouma, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Brighton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mali international should become Tottenham’s third signing of the summer after the goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the wide player Ivan Perisic joined on free transfers.

Yves Bissouma of Brighton & Hove Albion in action during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Arsenal are prioritising a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.

It is further detailed that Arsenal are ‘very confident’ of completing a transfer for Tielemans.

Chelsea's hopes of landing Jules Kounde have been rocked after France boss Didier Deschamps confirmed the defender will go under the knife for surgery.

He was hooked at half-time in France's 1-0 defeat to Croatia in the Nations League and Deschamps revealed afterwards that the 23-year-old needed surgery to fix a long-term 'problem'.