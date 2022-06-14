Tottenham agree deal for Yves Bissouma, Arsenal confident of signing Youri Tielemans

The 25-year-old midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract and is scheduled to undergo a medical on Thursday.
Spurs revived their interest from January in Bissouma, who is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Brighton.
The Mali international should become Tottenham’s third signing of the summer after the goalkeeper Fraser Forster and the wide player Ivan Perisic joined on free transfers.
Arsenal are prioritising a move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans.
As per The Daily Star, the Gunners are convinced that they can seal the midfielder’s move ‘fairly quickly’ after the international fixtures.
It is further detailed that Arsenal are ‘very confident’ of completing a transfer for Tielemans.
Chelsea's hopes of landing Jules Kounde have been rocked after France boss Didier Deschamps confirmed the defender will go under the knife for surgery.
He was hooked at half-time in France's 1-0 defeat to Croatia in the Nations League and Deschamps revealed afterwards that the 23-year-old needed surgery to fix a long-term 'problem'.
The Blues were reportedly keen to add him to Thomas Tuchel's squad this summer – after the 23-year-old has established himself as a regular at Sevilla and made his international debut for France last year.