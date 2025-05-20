A charity match takes place at the Oval Arena on Sunday as a team of Tottenham Hotspur Legends face an Eastbourne United XI in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

The event has come about through the vision of United chairman Matt Thompson and manager Anthony Storey, who have personal ties to the cause, and has been brought to life with the invaluable support and generosity of Tom Parker, whose donation has helped make the day possible.

With gates opening at midday and kick-off at 2pm, the event promises to be a memorable day for families and football fans alike.

On Saturday night at the Oval Arena, Spurs trio Mark Falco, Tony Galvin and Paul Miller are guests at a Q&A, recalling their glory days at White Hart Lane.

Michael Dawson could be in the Spurs Legends team at Eastbourne on Sunday (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Sunday’s match is due to feature the likes of Pascal Chimbonda, Stephen Clemence, Stuart Nethercott, Michael Dawson and Falco.

Spurs Legends say they endeavour to play their strongest team, but cannot guarantee the appearance of any individual player. They will always honour fixtures and play the strongest squad possible availableon the day.

Squad (subject to change): Pascal Chimbonda, Stephen Clemence, Sean Davis, Michael Dawson, Andy Edmonds, Mark Falco, David Howells, Jeff Minton, Paul McVeigh, Stuart Nethercott, Brian Statham, Kevin Watson, Clive Wilson, Mark Hughes, Jimmy Walker, Laurie Wilson.

Attendees on Sunday can enjoy: A full day of community entertainment; Live music in the clubhouse; Youth exhibition matches; Barbecue and food stalls; A community tombola; Opportunities to meet former Spurs legends.

Tottenham Legends pictured at a previous game - it won't necessarily be the same line-up at Eastbourne United

A donation from the day’s proceeds will be made to the MNDA to support individuals and families affected by MND, raising vital funds and awareness for a condition that continues to impact thousands across the UK.

The organisers said: “We come together not just as fans of the beautiful game, but as supporters of a cause that touches so many lives. This is more than a match – it's a powerful reminder of the role football can play in uniting a community and driving real change.”

Thanks go to the generous sponsors whose support has made the day possible, including The View Hotel, McDonald's, DB Domestics, Slim Butcher, Kall Kwik Printers, Voiture, Glass House, and The Eagle pub.

Tickets are available at Online Ticket Seller and will also be sold at the gate on the day (subject to availability). Please note, parking is limited – attendees are encouraged to arrive early or consider alternative transport options.

Organisers added: “Let’s come together as a town, cheer on our legends, and show just how strong the Eastbourne community spirit can be in the face of adversity.”