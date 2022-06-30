Tottenham in talks with Barcelona player, Arsenal make third offer for Argentinean defender

However, an agreement is not yet close, with the 27-year-old not the only centre-back Spurs are making enquiries about as they look to add a left-footer to the back three.

Spurs are also hopeful of agreeing a fee with Everton for Richarlison by Thursday.

Clement Lenglet of FC Barcelona reacts during the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made a third offer to Ajax for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Gunners have already had a first bid of £26m rejected.

However, the adding of extra add-ons is unlikely to tempt Ajax as they try to spark a bidding war with Manchester United also keen.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will hold talks with Torino over defender Gleison Bremer, 25, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian.

The Brazilian defender, who is expected to declare for the Italian national team, won Serie A's Best Defender award for the 2021/22 season.

The pacey forward enjoyed another successful season in Spain, and has previously attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.