Tottenham in talks with Barcelona player, Arsenal make third offer for Argentinean defender

A move to Spurs has been described as Lenglet's most likely destination by Sky Sports, if the France international is to leave the Nou Camp this summer.
However, an agreement is not yet close, with the 27-year-old not the only centre-back Spurs are making enquiries about as they look to add a left-footer to the back three.
Spurs are also hopeful of agreeing a fee with Everton for Richarlison by Thursday.
According to Football.London, the Toffees want any move to go through before a new accounting period starts in July, as they are facing financial fair play issues and a large fee for the 25-year-old could help them to balance the books.
Arsenal have made a third offer to Ajax for Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez.
The Sun believes the North London club have improved the financial terms of their second bid of £34million for the centre-back.
The Gunners have already had a first bid of £26m rejected.
However, the adding of extra add-ons is unlikely to tempt Ajax as they try to spark a bidding war with Manchester United also keen.
Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal will hold talks with Torino over defender Gleison Bremer, 25, with the Serie A side wanting £43m for the Brazilian.
Torino sporting director Davide Vagnati is heading to London to hold talks with several Premier League sides over a transfer for Gleison Bremer, 90min understands.
The Brazilian defender, who is expected to declare for the Italian national team, won Serie A's Best Defender award for the 2021/22 season.
West Ham have held more positive talks over a move for Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma but have still to agree a fee, Sportsmail understands.
The pacey forward enjoyed another successful season in Spain, and has previously attracted interest from Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.
Reports in Spain have claimed Villarreal would be willing to sell for around £37.5million.