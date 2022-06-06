Tottenham preparing bid for Djed Spence, Gabriel Jesus set to sign for Arsenal

Spurs are preparing to firm up their interest in the England right-back as they seek to beat Nottingham Forest to a £15 million deal.
According to The Express, the highly-rated 21-year-old full-back has been tracked closely by upwards of six Premier League and European clubs this season, following an exceptional campaign under Steve Cooper while on loan at the City Ground, helping Forest to promotion via the Championship play-offs.
The Brazilian is already said to have told friends he wants a move to the Emirates.
The Gunners have also reportedly submitted a £30 million offer for Sassuolo striker, Gianluca Scamacca, in case a deal for Jesus does not materialise.
Chelsea have turned to a familiar face in Jules Kounde following Antonio Rudiger's exit to Real Madrid.
Thomas Tuchel will have a new-look defence next season following the German's departure, with Andreas Christensen set to follow suit with a proposed move to Barcelona.
The Mirror reported that Kounde has emerged as the Blues' top target once again after his transfer to Stamford Bridge fell through 12 months ago.
West Ham are battling it out with Newcastle to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.
Sky Sports claimed that the Hammers are prioritising a move to sign the Albania international this summer.
Albanian international Broja spent last season on loan at Southampton, scoring 6 goals in 32 appearances.