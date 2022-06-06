Tottenham preparing bid for Djed Spence, Gabriel Jesus set to sign for Arsenal

Spurs are preparing to firm up their interest in the England right-back as they seek to beat Nottingham Forest to a £15 million deal.

Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest kisses the trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The Brazilian is already said to have told friends he wants a move to the Emirates.

The Gunners have also reportedly submitted a £30 million offer for Sassuolo striker, Gianluca Scamacca, in case a deal for Jesus does not materialise.

Chelsea have turned to a familiar face in Jules Kounde following Antonio Rudiger's exit to Real Madrid.

Thomas Tuchel will have a new-look defence next season following the German's departure, with Andreas Christensen set to follow suit with a proposed move to Barcelona.

West Ham are battling it out with Newcastle to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja this summer.