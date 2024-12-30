'Tough test' - Crawley Town looking for first double of season as Charlton Athletic visit Broadfield Stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town will be looking for their first double of the season as they look to beat Charlton Athletic on New Year’s Day.

The Reds beat the Addicks at the Valley 2-1 at the beginning of December but both club’s fortune’s have changed since that night.

Elliot’s side have got one point from four matches while Charlton have won three and drawn two since that game.

And Elliot knows it’s going to be a difficult game at the Broadfield Stadium.

Rob Elliot is hoping Ade Adeyemo returns from head injury for Charlton's visit to the Broadfield Stadium | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“It's going to be a really tough test,” he said. “They're a proper team, big squad and when we played them I felt we dealt with it really well. Obviously coming away from home on the back of three or four wins, they're going to be really good in terms of the wide areas.

“They've got the wingers out there now which they didn't have before and obviously off the back of this game and the travel, it's going to be physically tough for us but we know that we can hurt them, we know we can improve so we need to make sure that we're at it in terms of that and we need to make sure we attack the game in the right way.

“Being at home and getting back into that rhythm and we've seen the belief today, what we can do to teams when we're at it.

“We just need to make sure we're consistent to see it through.”

Elliot is hoping to have Ade Adeyemo back in the fray following his head injury against Birmingham.